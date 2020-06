KUALA LUMPUR: A 21-year-old motorist was charged for drink driving today after allegedly crashing and killing a Foodpanda delivery rider at the Sultan Iskandar Highway about 10 hours earlier.

The accused, Khor Yong Zhang, was charged at the magistrates court here for the offence under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act.

He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

He was offered bail at RM6,000 by the court after appealing against an earlier sum of RM10,000.

The court also impounded the driving license of the the car accessories shop worker.

The man was charged for allegedly crashing into Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, 44, at the highway at 1.30am on Monday.

The victim who suffered serious head injuries was killed on the spot after he was thrown off his motorcycle and landed by the road shoulder.

The victim’s motorcycle was dragged for more than two kilometres by a car driven by the suspect who only pulled over after being forced him to do so by passing motorists.

Earlier, Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that the victim was returning home to Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang after delivering food sold by his wife at the time of the accident.

He said the driver was arrested and a breathalyser test on the suspect showed alcohol levels beyond the permissible limit.

Mazlan said he viewed the issue of drink driving seriously and will conduct more traffic operations against the menace.