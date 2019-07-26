Foreign deejay nabbed for abusing visit pass

KUALA LUMPUR: A deejay from a neighbouring country was among 59 foreigners arrested when immigration officers raided an unlicensed nightclub here yesterday.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they were acting on a complaint by the Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes Application Centre (Puspal) that the deejay was abusing his tourist pass.

“An order has been issued to the organiser to discontinue the performance by the deejay as he did not have a pass to work as an entertainer in the country. The organiser also did not submit an application for (the performance of) the deejay.

“Investigations also show that the premises was operating without a business licence,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said 108 foreigners were inspected during the operation and 59 were arrested for various immigration offences.

He said the suspects comprised 36 men and 20 women from Indonesia and three Bangladeshi men. A total of 135 locals were also checked in the operation.

The deejay has been sent to the Putrajaya Immigration Detention Depot and the rest to the depot in Bukit Jalil for further investigation.

Khairul Dzaimee said the organiser and the owner of the premises would be picked up for investigation. - Bernama