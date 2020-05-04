Foreign news correspondent summoned to Bukit Aman this Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will call a foreign news correspondent on Wednesday, to record her statement over an article on the raid against illegal immigrants at Masjid India here, on Friday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the woman was told to be present at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters to give her statement on the news report she had written.

The case is now being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We are conducting further probes on the contents of her report, “ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police have opened an investigation paper on the news report of the authorities arresting undocumented migrants.

On Friday, the journalist had uploaded the article about the authorities conducting raids on the illegal immigrants at several locations including Jalan Masjid India here. - Bernama