Foreigner arrested for making false police report

KUALA LUMPUR: An Uzbekistan national who claimed he lost RM8,000 to police extortionists was arrested on Saturday after he was found to have lodged a false police report.

Brickfields police chief ACP Anuar Omar said today that the 37-year-old foreigner had made the allegations in a police report on Thursday.

He said the man who works as a craftsman in Shah Alam claimed that the cash was taken from him by police patrolmen at a road shoulder at Jalan Solaris 1, Solaris Mont Kiara here.

Anuar said an investigation was carried out and when the foreigner’s statements were found to be inconsistent, police conducted a raid at a premises on Jalan Selangor, off Jalan Travers on Saturday where several bank cards, banking slips and cellphones were seized.

“The foreigner claimed that he had withdrawn the cash from a bank on Feb 21 but we found no such transaction was done by him. The man later admitted he had lodged a false police report after he lost the cash. He wanted to gain sympathy from his employer who had lent him the cash with hopes of getting another loan from him,: Anuar said.

He said the case will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) with recommendations the suspect face charges for lodging a false police report and other offences related to immigration laws.

Anuar advised the public to refrain from lodging false police reports or making false statements to the police as it is an offence to do so.- Bernama