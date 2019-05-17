Forfeiture: Jho Low’s mother authorises lawyer to receive notice

KUALA LUMPUR: The lawyer for businessman Low Taek Jo, or Jho Low’s, mother said he had been authorised by his client to receive the notice of motion served on her for property forfeiture.

M. Puravalen explained to Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan during case management today that Goh Gaik Ewe was presently overseas.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Shukri Hussain informed the court that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had not been able to serve the notice on Goh.

The forfeiture notice also involved Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, their three children and other individuals and companies. Goh is the 13th respondent.

Muhammad Shukri requested for time to serve similar notices to a few other individuals.

The High Court set May 30 for the next case management. - Bernama

Also present were Najib, as first respondent, Aiman Ruslan (8th respondent) Ng Chong Hwa (14th respondent) and a respresentative of syarikat Senijauhar Sdn Bhd (7th respondent).

In a separate high court, the prosecution informed Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that it had served a fresh notice of motion for forfeiture to Obyu Holding Sdn Bhd, relating to a diamond ring worth RM6,200.

The court fixed July 8 for case management.

Last May 7, the Attorney-General’s Chambers filed similar notices in regard to hundreds of handbags of assorted brands, cash of various currencies, watches and 27 vehicles seized from Najib, Rosmah and their three children, and 13 individuals and companies.

The notices filed under Section 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 listed 18 individuals and companies as respondents.

More than RM18 million were also seized from a number of accounts at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Al-Rajhi Bank Berhad, Malayan Banking Berhad, CIMB Bank Berhad, RHB Bank Berhad, Public Bank Berhad, AmBank Berhad and Hong Leong Bank Berhad between Aug 16, 2018 and March 11, 2019.

A property at Tanjong Bungah in Penang belonging to the 13th respondent was seized on Jan 17 this year. - Bernama