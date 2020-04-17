Form five student who left his girlfriend’s body in his garage charged with breaching MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifty-four individuals including a form five student and 21 men who were caught partying and gambling were charged with violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) in several states.

In Pahang, the form five student who left his girlfriend’s body in the garage at her home after they were involved in an accident last Sunday was charged in the Rompin Magistrate’s Court with breaching the order.

The teenager was charged with violating the MCO at 3 am on April 12 by leaving his home in Felda Keratong 5 and going to KM127 of Jalan Kuantan-Seremban here, where he was involved in an accident that killed his 17-year-old girlfriend.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court allowed the teenager bail at RM300 in one surety with with an additional condition that he reports weekly at a nearby station until his case is brought for mention on June 11.

In Penang, the George Town Magistrate’s Court sentenced 21 men to jail and imposed a fine on every one of them for violating the MCO by partying and gambling at separate locations.

Of the total, 13 men aged between 21 and 25 were sentenced to three days’ jail and fined RM1,000 each for partying, while the other eight aged 35 and 63 were sent to four days’ jail and fined RM1,500 each for gambling.

The 13 men committed the offence at Mansion One, Jalan Pangkor at about 12.30 am yesterday (April 15), while the eight men were nabbed while gambling in a unit of a flat in Taman Lip Sin, Lebuh Nipah Mukim 13 at 5.30pm on April 12.

In Kuala Lumpur, 28 individuals were charged in three seperate courts for committing the same offence.

Eight who failed to pay the RM1000 fine imposed on them were each sentenced to 15 days’ jail by the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court for moving from one area of ​​infection to another and assembling in an area of ​​infection without a valid reason.

In the same court, another 15 individuals including two foreigners aged between 20 and 50 were fined RM1,000 each in default 15 days’ jail for failing to adhere to the MCO.

The were charged with committing the offence around the city between 9 am and 9.30 pm Wednesday.

An auditor was fined RM1,100 in default 20 days’ jail after he pleaded guilty to violating the MCO by moving from one area of ​​infection to another and uttering harsh words at the police during a roadblock at Jalan Ampang here at 6pm Wednesdayday.

For the violation of the MCO charge, the court sentenced him to a maximum fine of RM1,000 in default 15 days’ jail while for the other offence, he was fined RM100 in default five days’ jail.

In the Selayang magistrate’s court, two men were sentenced to 15 days’ jail after failing to pay the RM850 fine imposed on them.

In the same court, another man was fined RM850 in default 15 days’ jail for violating the order.

The three of them were charged with gathering by a roadside at KIP Kepong, Gombak here at about 12.30am on April 14.

A cook was fined RM3,700 in default seven months’ jail by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court for moving from one area of ​​infection to another and obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties.

He committed the charges at a motorcycle parking lot at block 3, Pandan Mewah, Ampang here at 1.45am on April 14.

In Selangor, four men and three Indonesian women were each fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail by the Petaling Jaya magistrate’s court for gathering at a premises Pangsapuri Vista, Jalan PJU 10/3, Damansara Damai here at 8.50pm on April 3. - Bernama