Form four student dies while sprinting at school sports day

LABUAN: A Form Four student of SMK Rancha-Rancha collapsed while contesting in a sprint event at her school’s sports day on Sunday, and died minutes after reaching the Labuan Nucleus Hospital.

Norsahfiza Jaratin, 16, was sprinting in the 200m race when she collapsed about 20m away from the finishing line.

The incident took place at 8.55am at the Labuan Matriculation College sports field.

“One of the school teachers immediately called an ambulance, but the student was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital,“ Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad told Bernama.

The hospital has yet to confirm whether Norsahfiza had a seizure during the race and went into cardiac arrest. — Bernama