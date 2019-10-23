Form Two student claims sexual assault by hostel mates

MARANG: A woman has lodged a police report claiming her son, who is in Form Two, was bullied and forced to perform oral sex by his hostel mates.

She lodged the report after visiting her son at the school hostel two days ago and saw bruises on the boy’s stomach.

According to the woman, her son, who also complained of pain on the buttocks, claimed that he was bullied by seven of his hostel mates, but the bullying was not known to the hostel warden or other students.

Meanwhile, Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Zain Dris, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving the report.