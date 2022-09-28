Former AADK director slapped with RM3,000 fine for accepting RM400 bribe

MALACCA: A former director at the Malacca chapter of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) was fined RM3,000 by the Sessions Court today for accepting RM400 in bribes four years ago.

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan also ordered the accused, Mohamad Yusof Kameh, 55, to serve six months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Mohamad Yusof had earlier pleaded guilty to the alternative charge of obtaining for himself valuable things, involving RM400, without consideration Budyarif Rahmat , who he knew had a connection with his official function.

He committed the offence at the Melaka AADK Office on June 22, 2018.

The alternative charge, framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecution officer Nur Syakila Yaacob appeared for the prosecution, while Mohamad Yusof was represented by lawyer Datuk Naran Singh.