Former assemblyman arrested for allegedly submitting false claims

SHAH ALAM: A former assemblyman has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false claims, amounting to RM30,000.

According to a source, the 41-year-old man was arrested at the Selangor MACC office at 3pm today and is expected to be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court tomorrow.

He was alleged to have submitted false claims for two community programmes, amounting to about RM30,000, which were never implemented.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. — Bernama