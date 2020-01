JOHOR BARU: A former director and an executive director of a company, pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to nine charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM2.82 million of the company’s money.

Datuk Mohamed Zaini Amran, 64, former director of Infra Desa Johor (IDJ) Sdn Bhd, a company responsible for road improvement works in rural areas, and its executive director Jamilullail Md Sapie, 47, made the plea after the charges were read before judge Faiz Dziyauddin.

According to all the nine charge sheets, the two were jointly accused of fraudulently misusing the sum of RM2.82 million by transferring it from the Infra Desa Johor Sdn Bhd bank account to the bank accounts of five other companies.

All the offences were allegedly committed at a bank in Taman Perling, here, on April 11 and 13, 2018.

They were charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code (Act 574) read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping and fine upon conviction.

Mohamed Zaini also faces nine other charges of using company-owned property, namely IDJ Sdn Bhd’s cheque for transferring RM2.82 million from IDJ Sdn Bhd’s bank account to the bank accounts of five other companies, without the consent or ratification of a general meeting for his own benefit and that of any other person.

The offence was allegedly committed at the same bank and on the same date. Mohamed Zaini was charged under Section 218 (1) (a) of the Companies Act 2016 (Act 777) and punishable under Section 218 (2) of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a maximum fine of RM3 million or both, if convicted.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mokhtar prosecuted, while Mohamed Zaini was represented by lawyer Iskandar Shah Ibrahim and Jamilullail was represented by lawyer Sukhaimi Mashud.

Judge Faiz then set bail of RM250,000 for Mohamed Zaini for his 18 charges and RM200,000 for Jamilullail for the nine charges with one surety each and both men had to surrender their passports to the court.

The judge set Mar 1 for mention of both cases. - Bernama