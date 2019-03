KOTA KINABALU: A former executive officer of the Putatan District Council is in remand for seven days from today for allegedly receiving gratification of more than RM20,000 in 2017 and 2018.

The remand order, which expires on March 20, was issued by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin.

The suspect, aged 42, was arrested at noon today when he arrived at the MACC office here to give his statement.

He was alleged to have received the gratification from 10 contractors for supply and service work while working at the council. — Bernama