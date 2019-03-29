Former factory operator, latest to fall for Macau Scam

GEORGE TOWN: A former factory operator is the latest victim to have lost M77,700 to a Macau Scam syndicate, according to Southwest Police Chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan, here today.

He said the 56-year-old woman was trapped by the threats she received through a phone call from a man on Monday, who claimed she was involved in two cases, one for illegal gambling and the other for money laundering, amounting to RM1.5 million.

“The man who claimed he was a Bank Negara representative ordered the victim to withdraw the RM77,500 she had in her savings account and transfer the money into various accounts given by the man so that she could avoid arrest,“ said Anbalagan.

He added that the victim who was fearful of the threats then carried out the five transactions into the accounts mentioned by the man. She realised she had been duped when she tried to contact him after the amount was transferred.

“The woman lodged a police report yesterday and we are investigating this case,“ he said. — Bernama