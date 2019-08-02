Former FAS sec-gen charged with CBT

KUCHING: Former Sarawak Football Association (FAS) secretary-general Razali Dolhan was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM191,298.70.

However, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges before magistrate Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad.

Razali, 49, was charged with committing the offence involving RM139,920, RM21.378.70 and RM30,000 belonging to the association between January and February 2017.

He was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to 14 years, with whipping and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed Razali bail of RM8,000 in two local sureties and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station every two weeks, as well as set Aug 14 for mention. - Bernama