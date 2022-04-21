Former Felda supervisor charged with falsifying documents

KUANTAN: A former supervisor of the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of falsifying documents on the receipt list for cash deposit payments to settlers two years ago.

Muhammad Aizat Ziadi (repeat: Ziadi), 33, from Temerloh, made the plea before judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

He was charged with falsifying the signatures of settlers on the November 2020 Paysheet Cash Payment Receipt Account List (PS) and December 2020 Advance Cash Payment Receipt (PT) Account List at the Felda Sebertak Office, Bera.

The charge, framed under Section 464 (a) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

Muhammad Aizat, who had since lost the job and now working as a mechanic, was allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety and ordered to report himself at a MACC office every month pending disposal of the case.

The court set May 25 for mention.

Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Nadzirah Zahari prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama