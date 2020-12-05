Former national para athlete not giving up on home ownership dream

KLANG: Former national para archer Mohd Izhar Abdul @Saidun (pix) is not expecting any kind soul to give him a house, but right now all this father of seven needs is some form of assistance to facilitate process to enable him to buy one himself.

Mohd Izhar, 58, said his dreams to buy a house were dashed after his business failed and he was declared a bankrupt.

“Without any collateral, it is difficult to secure a loan to buy a house. I tried several times but had been unsuccessful, so for 30 years we have been renting a house.

“If only there is some home ownership scheme to help people in my situation, I am willing to work hard and Godwilling will earn enough to pay the monthly installments,” he told reporters after a visit by National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) chairman Datuk Noorul Ariffin Abdul Majeed and Mimbar Permuafakatan IbuBapa Malaysia (MAPIM) Selangor president Datin Seri Ismalina Ismail, yesterday.

Mohd Izhar had both his legs amputated after he was hit by a train about 28 years ago.

Being handicapped after losing his limbs, has not stopped Mohd Izhar from working and putting food on the table for his children and wife, Salmah Amran, 53, also a person with disability and wheelchair-bound.

He said having a disability should not be associated with weakness but is a test from Allah to make one learn to adapt and thrive.

“I had been down in the dumps before and had tried to commit suicide after losing my legs but Alhamdulillah (Praise God) I learned not to feel sorry for myself. I managed to overcome the challenges and chose to earn a living instead of begging in the streets.

Mohd Izhar is currently running a wheelchair repair business apart from making furniture from used items at his house in Kampung Johan Setia, near here.

Meanwhile the visit by Ismalina and Noorul Ariffin today was to check on the former national para athlete and present a contribution from Yakeb, in conjunction with International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Thursday.-Bernama