Former Negeri Sembilan MB Mohd Isa rejoins UMNO

SEREMBAN: Former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad has been accepted back into UMNO, said UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said this was decided at the UMNO supreme council (MT) meeting chaired by president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night.

“Yes, this matter was decided at the MT meeting last night. The official letter has not been issued yet because the meeting ended at midnight and I did not have time to go to the office,” he told reporters at Wisma UMNO Negeri Sembilan here today.

Mohd Isa, 74, a former MP for Jempol, quit UMNO in 2018 to contest in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election then because UMNO did not field a candidate.

Meanwhile, Mohd Isa thanked the party leadership under Ahmad Zahid for approving his application to join UMNO which he submitted in July last year.

According to him, he is now a member of Bagan Pinang UMNO and is prepared to help campaign for the Unity Government in the coming state election.

“Thank you for accepting me as an UMNO member; I have never opposed the party. When I was out of UMNO I still supported the party; I attended all UMNO election ceramah,“ he said.- Bernama