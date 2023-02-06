Former opposition DAP and PKR to attend Umno’s AGM

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno rivals, DAP and PKR will be attending the Umno annual general assembly, a very first in the country’s political history.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki in a press conference said all heads of parties in the unity government, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will attend the general assembly which will be held from June 7 to 10.

“This year is a bit different because the prime minister will be attending our assembly, together with the 19 other heads of parties under the unity government,” he told reporters today (June 2).

He further denied reports stating Umno Youth did not extend invitations to their counterparts in the other parties part of the unity government.

“Usually, the respective wings will follow the lead of the main branch. If Umno itself is inviting the unity government’s parties, they will follow suit.” FMT quoted Asyraf.