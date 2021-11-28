Former Perak police chief Osman Salleh dies

SEREMBAN: Former Perak Police chief Datuk Osman Salleh, 65, died at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) here at 12.51pm today.

His passing was disclosed by his son Dr Mohd Hafiz Osman through his Facebook page today.

It is understood that Osman, who is also a former police chief of Negeri Sembilan, died due to a blood infection following a COVID-19 infection after being admitted to HTJ for six days.

“Innalillahi wainna ilaihirojiun (Verily we belong to Allah and verily to Him do we return), I am sad to inform that my father, Osman bin Salleh has already breathed his last at 12.51 this afternoon at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Seremban. Please pray for Allah to give forgiveness and mercy to him,“ he said.

According to Mohd Hafiz, the late Osman, who is also the chairman of the Retired Senior Police Officers Association (Respa) Negeri Sembilan, was buried at the Ainsdale Town Mulsim Cemetery in Labu here at about 5 pm today.

Osman, who hailed from Seremban, had served for seven years in Negeri Sembilan before being appointed as the 27th Perak Police chief on Dec 16, 2014 and retired on Feb 13, 2016.

He held a Masters in Social Sciences from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and joined the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) more than 40 years ago. — Bernama