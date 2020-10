SEREMBAN: A former secretary of a cooperative was charged in the Sessions Court today with three counts of corruption five years ago.

M. Santhi, 55, however, pleaded not guilty when all the charges were read out before Judge Madihah Harullah.

She was charged with abusing her position for gratification by appointing Shanvi Management and Trading, which is her own company, to conduct three career-oriented programmes involving RM360,250 in Perak, Pahang and Kedah at Koperasi Global and National Skill Development Seremban Bhd office here in 2015.

The charge, framed under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act, provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Madihah set bail at RM10,000 with one surety, ordered the accused to surrender her passport to the court as well as report to the nearest MACC office every month, and set Nov 25 for mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zainab Yahaya of the MACC appeared for the prosecution while Santhi was represented by counsel M.Dinesh. — Bernama