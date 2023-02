PETALING JAYA: Former senator Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim has passed away at age 89.

The former DAP vice president’s passing was confirmed by his nephew, Tengku Azman Tengku Zainal Abidin in his latest Instagram post.

“My uncle Tunku Abdul Aziz just passed his final breath,“ he said in his post.

The politician turned activist was one of the founders of Transparency International Malaysia in 1998 and held the position of vice-president until 2002.