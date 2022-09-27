Former special officer to ex-Johor MB charged with forgery

JOHOR BAHRU: A former special officer to an ex-Johor Menteri Besar pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of forging a salary slip four years ago for purpose of cheating.

Khairul Anuar Daud, 50, made the plea before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

He was alleged to have forged his FlyFirefly Sdn Bhd salary slip for the month of May 2018 amounting to RM15,820.63 with the intention of using the forged document for the purpose of cheating.

The father of three was charged with committing the offence at the Human Resource Management Department - JCorp Operations, Level 11, Menara KOMTAR here, between June 26, 2018, and July 10, 2018.

He was charged under Section 468 of the Penal Code which provides a jail term of up to seven years and a fine, if found guilty.

He was allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety and to also surrender his passport to the court , as well as to report himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Johor Bahru office every month.

The court setNov. 21 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC prosecuting officer Dayang Masneh Deh, while lawyer Hazza Khalid represented the accused. - Bernama