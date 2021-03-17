Former telecommunication company manager jailed, fined for corruption

SHAH ALAM: A former telecommunication company manager with two children broke down and cried in the Sessions Court here today when charges for corruption were read out to him by the court interpreter.

Norazman Mohd Nor, 50, pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced by judge Rozillah Salleh to a month’s jail on each count, to be served concurrently, and a total fine of RM61,000, in default 14 months jail.

He was charged with four counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM10,200 for leaking information and telephone numbers of the company’s prepaid customers between May 2017 and Feb 2019.

The money was transferred online to his bank account by two individuals as a reward for him in providing the information to them.

The offences were committed at two banks in Petaling Jaya, near here, between May 24, 2017 and Feb 7, 2019.

Norazman, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Nov 10 last year, was also charged with 24 other charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM304,989.40, allegedly obtained through online money transfers and two cheques.

However, the court discharged and acquitted him of the charges. — Bernama