TUARAN: Former Tuaran Member of Parliament (MP) from 1990 to 1994, Datuk Monggoh Orow, 73, has died of old age at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, yesterday evening.

His remains will be taken back to Kampung Tagai, near here, before being taken to Fook Lu Siew Funeral Parlour today evening.

He will be cremated on Dec 24, at 10 am.

He leaves behind a wife, Datin Zoy Orow, and two children.

Monggoh, born in Tuaran on Jan 17, 1946, was the president of Sabah Lotud Language Preservation Organisation, besides being active as a member of the United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO).

In the Lotud language preservation organisation, Monggoh devoted his full time to researching and documenting his mother tongue and successfully publishing the Hatod Suang Lotud dictionary.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau in a statement conveyed his condolonces to Monggoh’s family and hoped they remain strong in this moment of grief.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family. My heartfelt condolences.

“My humble and earnest prayers for the soul of a man from whom I gained much guidance and wonderful experience,” he said, adding that Monggoh would be remembered for his leadership and vision for Tuaran. — Bernama