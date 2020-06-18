Former Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen exec, husband claim trial to money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A former executive of Yayasan Nurul Yaqeen (YNY) was jointly charged with her husband at the Sessions Court here today with money laundering involving RM658,769.19 belonging to the charity-based foundation.

Mimi Khairani Baharudin, 35, and her husband, Mohd Shaufik Ariffin, 37, however, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read out before Judge Hasbullah Adam.

Mimi Khairani, who is five months’ pregnant, is facing three charges and her husband 20 counts of money laundering.

The couple was jointly charged on three counts for allegedly utilising funds from illegal activities via their respective bank accounts between December 2012 and May 2015 under subsection 4 (1) (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, and punishable under subsection 4 (1) of the same Act.

The subsection provides for a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine not less than five times the sum or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity or instruments of the offence at the time the offence was committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shaufik, who works as an accounts clerk, was also charged with another 17 counts of disposing of, transferring and receiving RM429,960.66 from his bank savings account between January 2015 and December 2018.

The offence, punishable under the same Act, was allegedly committed at Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, Medan Mara, and Maybank Berhad Pandan Jaya here.

Judge Hasbullah set July 13 for mention of the case.

The court granted bail of RM105,000 to Mimi Khairani and RM700,000 to Mohd Shaufik in one surety each, as well as ordered them to surrender their passports to the court until the case was completed.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Farid Ahmad Kamal prosecuted the case while the couple was represented by counsel Norizawani Ahmad Jalaudin. - Bernama