GEORGE TOWN: The mystery of a foul odour emanating from a house in Taman Sunway Tunas, Bayan Lepas near here was solved with the discovery of the body of a man today.

Barat Daya Police chief Supt A. A. Anbalagan said the body of Ooi Boon Khuan, 29, was found in one of the bedrooms by the house owner at about 10am.

“The victim was believed to have been dead for three days and no other tenants were aware of the death of the man. The house is rented by seven men,“ he said.

Preliminary investigation found that the unmarried engineer from Simpang Empat Kangkong, Kedah, had complained of abdominal pain and had sought treatment at a nearby clinic, he said.

“A post-mortem revealed that the victim died due to heart problems,“ he said. — Bernama