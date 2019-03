ALOR STAR: The Kedah Immigration Department detained four male illegal immigrants from Bangladesh at a roadblock under the “Op Bersepadu” at the Jitra Toll Plaza yesterday.

Its director, Zuhair Jamaludin, said the operation, from 8.15 pm to 11.30 pm, was carried out together with the Road Transport Department, National Anti-Drugs Agency, Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre, PLUS Berhad and Department of Environment.

The men, aged between 22 and 31, were among 114 people who were checked, he said.

Zuhair said they were arrested for not having valid travel documents.

The illegal immigrants were being held at the Immigration lockup here for investigation and further action before being handed over to the Belantik Immigration detention depot in Sik, he said. — Bernama