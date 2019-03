BATU GAJAH: Four members of a family pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to charges of stealing and possession of items that were stolen from a supermarket.

They are P. Neela, 60, her daughter-in-law S. Indra, 39, and two grandsons, Durai Raj, 20, and another, who is 17-years of age, who made their plea before magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadaruddin.

All of them were jointly charged with stealing various items, worth RM900, belonging to Pasaraya 99 Speedmart at Taman Pusing Hijau, Pusing between 5pm and 6.30pm last March 8.

The faced an imprisonment for up to 10 years and fine under Section 380 of the Penal Code, if found guilty.

They are also jointly charged with the possession of various clothing with the TF Value Mart price-tag, believed to have been stolen, at a fuel station at Jalan Pusing-Lahat here at about 6.30pm on the same day.

The offence, under Section 29(1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955, provides a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, if found guilty.

The three adults were allowed bail of RM7,000 in one surety each, while the juvenile was allowed bail of RM4,500 in one surety.

The court set April 4 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Farhana Hashim prosecuted, while the four family members were represented by lawyer S. Sundarajan. — Bernama