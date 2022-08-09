Four individuals charged with poisoning flock of pigeons

SHAH ALAM: Four individuals, including two Indonesian men, were charged in the Sessions Court here today with poisoning a flock of pigeons last month.

The Indonesian nationals, Fathur Rosi Arsijo, 22, and Abdul Rahman Sauji, 32, both cleaning workers, pleaded guilty before Judge Rasyihah Ghazali, while two local women who work as administrative assistants Noor Hazirah Masuan, 32, and Nurul Najwa Shafikah Zukri, 22, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to them.

They were jointly charged with giving a poisonous substance to a flight of pigeons without valid permission or reasonable cause in front of a factory in Batu Tiga, here at 3.53 pm, on July 21.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 31 (1) of the same act which provides for a fine between RM20,000 and RM100,000, a maximum jail term of two years or both.

The court fixed Sept 12 to read the facts of the case and to hand down a sentence against Fathur Rosi and Abdul Rahman as well as for mention and submission of documents for the two women.

Rasyihah also allowed the women bail of RM5,000 with one surety in addition to having to surrender their passports to the court while the Indonesian nationals were not granted bail as they were being detained under the Immigration Act.

Veterinary Prosecuting Officer Mohd Sharif Sabran prosecuted the case and lawyer Nur Iwani Izzaty represented Noor Hazirah and Nurul Najwa Shafikah, while the two Indonesians were unrepresented. - Bernama