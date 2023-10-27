Four individuals remanded in MYAirline, i-Serve probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The four individuals arrested yesterday for an investigation into a money laundering case involving investment company i-Serve and low-cost airline MYAirline have been remanded for one to four days.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said they comprised two men and two women, all locals aged between 30 and 62.

“One of the women has been remanded for four days, while another woman is being held for three days. The third and fourth male suspects have been remanded for three days and one day respectively,” he said when contacted here today.

Ramli said the remand for another suspect, a businessman in his 40s held since Oct 23, has been extended for another four days until Oct 30.

The suspects comprised a treasury assistant, a finance assistant, a research and development (R&D) manager, a company lawyer and a shareholder.

On Oct 17, police arrested the co-founder of the local airline, who has a Datuk title, along with his wife and son at their residence in Shah Alam to facilitate investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

Following that, another businessman was arrested. However, all of them have been released on police bail. -Bernama