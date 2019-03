IPOH: A four-month-old baby boy died shortly after being rushed to hospital after being taken from a childcare centre in Bandar Seri Botani, yesterday.

Meor Ikram Addnan, 32, said his son Muhammad Aakif Iskandar was confirmed dead when receiving treatment at the emergency department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (RPBH) here at about 6.55pm.

According to him, he took his son to the hospital after being informed by the caregiver that the youngest of the three siblings was weak and unconscious about 6pm.

‘When I picked up my son at the nursery around 6.10pm, my son was already pale and unconscious, with his limbs flaccid. I rushed him to the emergency department of RPBH.

“The doctor tried desperately to save my son, but the pulse and heart had stopped and my son was confirmed dead at about 6.55pm,” he said when met at the Forensic Department of RPBH here today.

According to him his youngest son was in good health and only had a runny nose due to cold.

He said he also sent his one-year-old second son to the nursery while his eldest child was a five-year-old girl.

“As I was sending two of my children to the nursery, I always check to see if there are any bruises on them but there are none,” he said, adding that he started to send Muhammad Aakif Iskandar a month ago, after his wife Ismahani Zainal Abidin, 30, a bank employee went back to work after the maternity leave.

Meor Ikram who works as a storekeeper in a supermarket, expressed his aggravation over being informed late by the caregiver of his son’s condition.

Muhammad Aakif Iskandar was buried at the Kampung Changkat Larang Muslim cemetery, here after zuhur prayers today.

Meanwhile, Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Adli Tamby confirmed receiving a report of the incident from the child’s father.

Meanwhile, Ipoh deputy police chief Supt Mazuki Mat said a post-mortem report on the baby found that the cause of his death was due to excess fluid in the lungs.

“The post-mortem was conducted from 9am to 12.30pm and report gave pulmonary edema as the cause of death,” he said in a statement today.

He also said no arrests have been made and the case has been classified as ‘No Further Action’ (NFA). — Bernama