Four nabbed over clash between fans at Stadium Perak

IPOH: Police have arrested four men in connection with a fight between supporters of the Perak FC and Selangor FC teams at Stadium Perak here last night.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the suspects, aged between 18 and 26, were expected to be remanded today for investigation under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

The clash occurred at 9.17 pm and policemen on duty at the stadium managed to bring the situation under control, he said in a statement today.

He said police had also received a video of the incident, which had gone viral on social media.

“One of the suspects tested positive for the TFC drug (ganja),“ he added.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact senior investigating officer ASP Chua Sze Yuan at 012-6195312 to help in investigations.

Media reports said the Super League match at the stadium was marred by the clash between rival fans. - Bernama