Four sustain injuries when their car skidded at DUKE highway

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was seriously injured while three others sustained minor injuries when the car they were travelling in skidded before crashing into the road divider at KM 11.3 of the Duta Ulu Klang Highway (DUKE) towards Damansara, in an incident at about 11.30am, today.

“The woman who was stuck in the front seat was seriously injured and all of the victims were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment,“ said the spokesperson for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre when contacted by Bernama.

The spokesperson said eight personnel from the Keramat Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 11.51am. - Bernama