PUTRAJAYA: “I hope this injection can provide confidence to all and (taking this injection) is also to show our support for efforts to eradicate the Covid-19 pandemic in the country,“ said Badaruddin Yahya, when met after taking the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine under Phase 1 of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, here today.

The 42-year-old English teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 11(1) was one of the four teachers inoculated along with Senior Minister (Education) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin at the Putrajaya Medical Centre here.

About 55,539 teachers nationwide in the high-risk category will receive the vaccine against Covid-19 infection during Phase 1 of the immunisation programme.

Badaruddin said the national immunisation programme is a good initiative, adding that as teachers, they should support the effort and set an example to the community.

“Hopefully this vaccine gives higher confidence to all in facing the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he told reporters after receiving the shot.

His fellow educator, Chan Han Hua, who is a teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Sunway, said she was grateful for being chosen to receive the injection but admitted she felt nervous before getting the shot.

“I have mixed feelings, but I took the vaccine so that I can return to school to be face to face with my fellow teachers and students,” she said adding that it is to ensure everyone’s safety.

The 52-year-old Mathematics teacher said she became more confident to get the injection after reading up on the Covid-19 infection and the vaccine, a decision which was supported by her family.

English and Japanese language teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Precinct 11 (1), Suguna Devi a/p Peariasamy said despite feeling nervous, she was grateful for the opportunity to protect herself, family, fellow teachers and her students against the deadly virus.

Sharing her sentiment was Che Zaini Mat Daud, a Year One teacher from Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 14(1) who said she decided to take the vaccine to ensure her students’ health as physical classes would commence next Monday.

“ I hope all teachers are ready to receive this vaccine and I was vaccinated in less than 10 seconds,“ she said.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme kicked off on Feb 24 (Wednesday) and will be implemented in three phases.

About 500,000 frontline workers will receive the injection during the first phase which is expected to last until April and the second phase will run from April to August involving senior citizens aged 60 and above as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity issues and persons with disabilities while the third phase is scheduled from May this year until February 2022 for all those aged 18 and above. -Bernama