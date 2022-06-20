Four teens run away from hostel over using phone

KUANTAN: Unhappy after being prohibited from using a handphone, four teenagers including three siblings decided to run away from a hostel for the poor and orphans in Kempadang here at 12.30 pm last night.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the teenagers, aged between 13 and 15, are all from Kampung Cenderawasih in Pekan.

They were believed to have run away through the back door of the hostel.

“Their disappearance was noticed by the 35-year-old hostel warden who then lodged a police report at 5.05 pm this afternoon after efforts to locate the boys failed,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the runaway teenagers were placed at the hostel between one and two years ago.

The case has been classified as missing person and efforts to locate the boys are ongoing. - Bernama