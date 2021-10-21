FPDA agrees to continue high-end warfighting serials - Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Focusing on continuing high-end warfighting serials with the introduction of the 50th generation assets was among the actions agreed on in the 11th Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers Meeting (FDMM) held here, today.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said it also included enhancing counter-terrorism missions and maritime security of non-traditional domains.

He said the meeting also agreed to give more focus on introducing cyber security progressively into FPDA exercises.

“We will also continue the observership programme as a way to enhance transparency and reassurance with regional partners,” he told reporters after chairing the meeting here, today.

Hishammuddin said guided by the 3R principles of Remit, Relevant and Reassurance, the 50th FPDA stock-take provides future direction on the FDPA’s strategies priorities, organisational processes, structure and activity plans.

He said that the convening of today’s FDMM was an affirmation of continued commitment by all five nations of FPDA.

“All leaders expressed satisfaction with the outcomes which included an exchange of views on emerging security challenges in the context of regional defence cooperation, discussion on FPDA exercises and activities, a 10-year plan for exercises from 2022 to 2031, and the adoption of the 50th FPDA Anniversary Stock-Take,” he said.

The meeting, held in a hybrid manner, was attended by Australian Minister of Defence Peter Dutton; Singapore’s Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen; Minister of Defence of New Zealand Penni Henare and Minister of the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom Dr Jammes Heapey.

