Framework needed to regularly check condition of commercial vehicles, ensure drivers not overworked: Experts

PETALING JAYA: In light of three recent road crashes that resulted in the deaths of eight people, road and transport experts have warned that strict control and monitoring of commercial and heavy vehicles are required.

University Sains Malaysia (USM) professor of Transportation Engineering Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah said management and enforcement are vital to prevent such tragedies from happening.

“Commercial vehicles are used to support very important industries, but it seems like there is no specific authority or framework to govern, oversee and regulate such vehicles.

“Every collision that occurs is a reflection of what is going on in the ecosystem. Ensuring road safety is a shared responsibility between stakeholders. But business owners and the authorities must ensure such vehicles are safe and regulations are enforced,” he told theSun.

Ahmad Farhan said active measures must be taken to ensure such vehicles are road worthy and safe, adding that this can be done by conducting frequent checks to reduce the risk of danger to other road users.

He said although Puspakom conducts routine vehicle inspections bi-annually, there are doubts about the safety of the vehicle as some parts, such as tyres, windows or windscreens, can be changed before the inspection.

“There are also capacity concerns where commercial vehicles carry more than they should, despite the ruling permitting small lorries a maximum load of 7,000kg. But in reality, we can see a lot of commercial vehicles carrying more than that.”

Universiti Putra Malaysia Road Safety Research Centre head Assoc Prof Dr Law Teik Hua said vehicle maintenance is key to preventing breakdowns and keeping the driver and other road users safe.

“There is a lack of control and monitoring, which could be why many heavy vehicles are involved in road crashes although commercial vehicles are fewer than private cars on the road.

“Perhaps requiring additional safety features in commercial or heavy vehicles before they are certified for use on public roads would be the way to go.”

Law added that ensuring main roads are safe for commercial vehicle use is imperative, as such roads are also used by smaller vehicles.

“Besides road safety, the driver’s welfare needs to be looked after as well. Most times, commercial vehicle drivers are paid based on the hours they drive. Longer driving hours can affect their performance and cause fatigue.”

He also said Malaysia could emulate the road and transport policies of other countries such as Japan, by limiting driving hours to ensure drivers are not overworked.

He said road users should always maintain a safe distance from commercial vehicles so as not to be in their blind spot.

On Oct 15, two lives were lost on the North-South Expressway near Sedenak in Johor when a collision occurred involving a lorry and three cars. Another crash involving a car and a lorry on Aug 22 in Terengganu claimed one life, while five university students died in a collision on the North-South Expressway in Kuala Kangsar on May 12 involving their car and a trailer lorry.