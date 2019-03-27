Free bus service will be implemented in rural areas if not well received in Seremban: MB

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said if the free bus service was not well received in Seremban town, it would be implemented in the rural areas instead.

He said the service was still in the trial period to look at the response from the local community.

“If the response is still poor (in the rural areas), it is likely that we will stop this service due to being underutilised.

“However, if the response is encouraging, we will continue this service,“ he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over incentives to the Negri Sembilan Para-Sukma athletes here today.

Aminuddin said in the meantime, the state government would revise and improve the free bus service following the issue where buses did not stop at all designated stations.

The free bus service in Bandar Seremban, which began last Saturday will pass through KM Plaza, Seremban North Post Office, Seremban Main Office, Haji Shariff Cendol, Wisma Negri, Seremban Municipal Council, KWSP Seremban, Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban Health Clinic and KTM Seremban from 5.45am to 8.45pm with travel frequency of about half an hour. — Bernama