KUALA LUMPUR: Eight Malaysians will ride 7,000km to six Asean countries in a motorcycle convoy.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah said this adventure would will open the eyes of the tourist to explore Malaysia in various ways and through different transportation modes.

“Besides air routes, caravan tourists can also visit Malaysia by road,” he said in a press conference at the Six-Nation Ride Indochina Asean Adventure Touring Malaysia flag-off ceremony here today.

“This adventure initiative creates more creative, fresh and exciting ideas for more foreign tourists to visit Malaysia due to the diversity of ecosystems, Malaysian arts and culture.”

Rashidi said adventurous, extreme and challenging traveling has become increasingly popular by the public today.

“Adventurous touring is becoming more popular among the young generations in gaining and finding a meaningful experience,” Rashidi said. “Programmes like this can increase the awareness of the society.”

The 14-day convoy will explore Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Boten (China Border), Myanmar and Cambodia.

Using motorcycle under 250cc or known as a moped, participants will face full of challenges in the expedition.

The leader, Abi Khalid Abd Sammad, 38 said he and his friends has taken three weeks to mentally and physically prepare for the challenges ahead.

“Some go hiking, swimming, running, motorcycle touring to make sure they are ready and healthy for this expedition,” he said.

“We also bring our own food to eat during this expedition because only a few halal restaurants are available out there.

“We’re bringing nasi lemak, it will as well as promoting our most popular food to the people of the countries we visit.”