KUALA LUMPUR: From an “outcast” four years ago to the 12th Inspector-General of Police on Friday.

Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador is testimony that victory and justice prevails for the morally upright.

The 61-year-old police top brass who stood up against the wrongdoings of the previous government will assume the top post of the police force under a two-year contract.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who made the announcement on Thursday said Abdul Hamid takes over from Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun who retires on Saturday.

He said in accordance with the Federal Constitution, the appointment of Abdul Hamid was made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the advice of the Prime Minister and approval of the Police Force Commission of Malaysia.

Muhyiddin described Abdul Hamid is a highly competent police officer with fine leadership qualities essential for undertaking the responsibilities of a senior officer.

Abdul Hamid had served most of his tenure in the force with the Special Branch especially in divisions involved in preventing extreme external threats and preserving national security.

In August, 2015, exasperated by the previous government’s scandals such as the 1MDB case and the stifling of investigations by certain parties, Abdul Hamid who was then the deputy director of the Special Branch broke ranks in an unprecedented move, engaged the media and spoke his mind.

In a tell-all tirade, the police top brass of the police intelligence department urged former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to come clean and explain himself on the many allegations made against him for the sake of the country’s wellbeing.

He also alleged that there were “invisible hands” meddling with police work and exploiting the police force for its own malpractices.

For vehemently standing up against the “irregularities” of the then powers that be, he was steered out of the police force on the guise of being seconded and ordered to report as deputy director of a non-existent unit at the Prime Minister’s Department - the Security and Transnational crime unit, a unit created in the eleventh hour to put him in “cold storage”.

Although he took the transfer in stride and reported for duty, it was his darkest moments when friends turned foe and colleagues kept him at arm’s length.

His movements were also trailed by unknown parties said to be from covert government groups and he was labelled as the”enemy of the state”.

At 58 then, he had served the force for 36 years but frustrations set in further when he found his new job at the PM’s department had neither furniture and staff nor an objective.

Not wanting to waste his time doing nothing, he opted for early retirement which was promptly granted.

Abdul Hamid returned to his hometown in Rembau where he ventured into farming and tended to his vegetable plot, keeping a low profile.

In an interview with theSun in 2016, he had shared how “lonely it was being out in the cold” fighting the injustice of the previous government.

“Suddenly, the world had become eerily silent on me. Friends become foes, phone calls rang less frequently, no more calls from peers and subordinates. That is fine with me. My resolute toughens as time goes.”

Having served the government under four prime ministers for more than 36 years, it was regretful a civil servant is treated as if he was a terrorist.

I have to admit that as an intelligence officer of the Special Branch, one is not only forbidden but also trained not to talk to the ever voracious media openly, what more when its about something ugly about the political masters. Despite knowing the fact that its going to be a long, lonely and arduous journey, I have come to the conclusion that it is worth the sacrifice, in a small way, to save my country from this “tyrannical madness,“ he told theSun in 2016.

Abdul Hamid had also spoken on the assassination threats he faced as a result of speaking up against Najib and his administration.

The risk of being shot is very real knowing the fact that I have crossed the line into forbidden territory where the perpetrators fear so much of going to jail. Being out in the open is always a risk to me. I can get punched by an overzealous supporter of the State. I do take steps to watch my back vigilantly and frequently change my travel routines but I do not fear for my life. I want to take them on head on. Face to face. Only cowards would shoot people from the back,“ he said.

Last year when the Pakatan Harapan government defeated the Barisan Nasional government, it was a fresh breath of air for Abdul Hamid when he was recalled and asked to assume the post of Special Branch director.

Initially reluctant, the police officer agreed to the offer after considering it as national service and on realising how critical a major revamp of the country’s administration was needed.