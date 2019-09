LABUAN: Federal Territories (FT) Ministry today entered a strategic collaboration with AirAsia on inflight media advertisement space involving RM1 million to promote tourism attractions in the three federal territories – Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

The six-month strategic alliance involves advertisements on the overhead compartments and Travel360 inflight magazine and the airline’s media advertisement platforms in all 25 AirAsia aircraft based in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia plying AirAsia’s networking routes internationally and domestically.

FT Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the collaboration would benefit the three federal territories and in line with the government’s tourist arrival target of 30 million with RM100 billion revenue in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

“With a total of 85 million passengers annually, our ministry is optimistic the collaboration will have an impact on the tourism sector.

“The advertisement is to focus on tourist attractions in Labuan, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur ... we are serious in promoting the tourism sector in these three federal territories,“ he said at the launch of the Inflight Media Advertisement Space AirAsia at the Labuan Airport here today. — Bernama