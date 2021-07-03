FT Ministry’s Jejak Prihatin programme to reach out to over 7,000 needy families in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry will mobilise more than 1,400 volunteers and 1,000 members of Residents Representative Councils to reach out to more than 7,000 poor and hardcore poor families around the capital through its Jejak Prihatin programme starting July 15.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that apart from providing basic necessities, the programme also aims to provide moral support to families who were under stress due to the Movement Control to curb the spread of Covid-19 or caused by the loss of family members.

“They may have enough food, but need support and attention as well as to provide an avenue for them to voice out their complaints about problems at this difficult time.

“I don’t want them to get to the stage of having to fly white flags (to seek help), so we want to take proactive steps,“ he said after checking on the MyMedic@Wilayah Mobile Vaccine Truck Programme at the Wahyu People’s Housing Project (PPR) and Seri Kota Public Housing Scheme here today.

He said the ministry would also launch a food bank programme based at the Grand Seasons Hotel, Jalan Pahang here and welcomed contributions from the public. — Bernama