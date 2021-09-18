FT Ministry to hold Town Hall session to discuss homeless issue

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry intends to conduct a town hall session at the end of the month with non-governmental organisations (NGO), groups and individuals who are active in distributing various aid in the capital.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias (pix) said the session aims to gain feedback and suggestions on solutions in channeling various assistance, especially food to the homeless.

“We believe they have good intentions to ensure that the homeless do not starve. Their service and role, in addition to their concern in trying to reduce the burden of the homeless is praiseworthy.

“We have, however, unintentionally created several side issues with regard to humanitarian values and urban prosperity as a result of the unsystematic distribution of aid,” he told Bernama after a food distribution programme at Anjung Singgah here today.

According to him, distributing food directly to the homeless throughout the capital would pose various risks including in terms of safety, cleanliness and wastage, and might even cause the spread of diseases.

Therefore, Jalaluddin hoped that various aid and assistance could be distributed at homeless centres such as the Kuala Lumpur Homeless Transit Centre, the Medan Tuanku Homeless Service Centre and the Chow Kit Community Learning Centre set up by the Kuala Lumpur City Council.

“The platforms prepared are much better compared to existing practices and situations and will help smoothen the supervision process and management of the homeless,” he said.- Bernama