FT Sports Council to increase scouting and training for athletes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Sports Council is scouting for talent in 15 core sports, including badminton, squash, aquatics and sailing.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad said 38 coaches had been selected to oversee the training of 360 athletes aged 12 to 17.

The training will be conducted at 16 state and eight district training centres, he said at the presentation of administrative assistance to the sports council for 2019.

This year, a total of RM390,000 will shared among 86 sports societies. The money is meant to cover administration costs.

Khalid expressed hope that the money would be managed with transparency. “With integrity and good governance, each society will be able to ensure the growth of their sports,” he said.

He also congratulated the contingent who garnered seven gold, 11 silver and five bronze medals at a tournament for athletes with hearing disabilities in Perak recently. In recognition of their efforts, the ministry is granting an incentive of RM31,100 to the athletes.

“We hope this is be a motivation for them,” he added.