Fuel prices for next two weeks : RON97 down 13 sen, no change for RON95, diesel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry today announced that the retail price of RON97 petrol will go down by 13 sen to RM2.63 per litre while petrol prices for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre, from June 1-14.

In a statement here today, the ministry said the retail prices for the three fuels were being maintained for two weeks this time in view of the Aidilfitiri festive season.

It added that weekly pricing under the Automated Pricing Mechanism would be reverted back to from June 15.

The ministry said the two digit drop for RON97 was due to a dip in the price of Brent crude as compared to last week.

Based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) the retail prices of RON95 and diesel were to be RM2.33/litre and RM2.40/litre, respectively.

The ministry said it cost the government RM165.27 million to subsidize RON95 and diesel for June 1-14. - Bernama