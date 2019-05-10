Fuel prices: RON97 comes down 10 cents, RON95 and diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry today announced that the retail price of RON97 petrol will come down 10 cents a litre to RM2.70 per litre, while petrol prices for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre from May 11 to May 17.

In a statement here today, the ministry said the unchanged retail prices for RON95 and diesel was in line with the government’s decision to stabilise fuel prices to alleviate the cost of living of the people.

“The determination of the weekly fuel pricing is using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), where the retail price of RON97 petrol would be reduced from RM2.80 per litre to RM2.70 per litre.

“Meanwhile the price of RON95 petrol is capped at RM2.08 per litre and diesel is also maintained at RM2.18 per litre,” the statement said.

The ministry also said that the government spent RM103.76 million in fuel subsidy to retain the price of fuel from 11 to 17 May. - Bernama