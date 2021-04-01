Fully vaccinated individuals may be allowed to travel interstate, overseas — Muhyiddin

KUCHING: Individuals who complete two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine may be allowed to travel interstate or even abroad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said.

The prime minister said a decision will be made on the matter at the National Security Council (MKN) meeting.

Apart from that, he said the government had also started negotiations and discussions with several countries for Malaysians who had been vaccinated to travel there.

“I will bring this up in the MKN meeting, and we will discuss the possibility of allowing interstate travel for those who had completed their two vaccine doses or anywhere else without restrictions by the authorities.

“This is something (that we think can) encourage people (to be vaccinated). Not only for domestic travel, but we have started discussions with several countries to allow our citizens who have completed the two doses to travel there with certificates issued,” he said.

The prime minister said this at the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 townhall session at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Muhyiddin arrived in Sarawak this morning for a two-day working visit.

As of yesterday, a total of 215,395 individuals in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme had completed their two vaccine doses. — Bernama