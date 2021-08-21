Fully vaccinated: Number of passengers now according to vehicle capacity - MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of passengers in a vehicle for those who have completed two-dose vaccination is now according to the seating capacity of a vehicle in states under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

The relaxation which came into effect yesterday was shared by the National Security Council (MKN) through Telegram application on PPN Phase 1 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Nonetheless cross district and state movements are still not allowed except for long-distance couples, visiting children under 18 years old and individuals who have been approved to travel by the Health Ministry (MOH) and police.

For those who have not received full vaccine dosage, the SOP remained the same with two representatives from one household allowed to go out to purchase goods and a maximum of three including the patient allowed to travel to obtain health care services, medical treatment, screening test, vaccination, security and emergencies.

Meanwhile, according to MKN, the number of passengers in a taxi and e-hailing vehicle is limited to two persons including the driver and the passenger should sit at the back.

For vehicles carrying goods as well as the other economic activities or industry (except worker transport), the capacity depends on the registration licence of the vehicle and for department vehicles or official departmental car, the number of people allowed is based on the capacity of the vehicle.- Bernama