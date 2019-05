KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun bowed out as Inspector-General of Police today, handing over the reigns of nation’s top cop to successor Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here.

The handing over ceremony was witnessed by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Abdul Hamid, who was the former Special Branch director, assumes the role under a two-year contract that takes effect tomorrow.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah assented to Abdul Hamid’s appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the recommendation of the Police Commission.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Deputy Director 1 Datuk Ramli Hassan, meanwhile, moves up a notch after being appointed as Acting Special Branch director.

The handover ceremony was also held at Pulapol and witnessed by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim. — Bernama