G3 Global bags RM118.38 mln deal to develop security system for KLIA, KLIA2

KUALA LUMPUR: G3 Global Bhd will work together with Hong Kong-listed company SenseTime to design and develop the airport integrated security and safety system (AIS3) for the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 in a deal worth RM118.38 million.

The artificial intelligence (AI) specialist said the contract, awarded on April 15 by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd, was the largest since its business restructuring and also the first master system architect project among the world’s top 10 airports.

In a statement today, G3 Global said it would leverage its AI capabilities and the deep industry knowledge of AI software firm SenseTime to develop a state-of-the-art integrated platform, including enhancing existing systems to improve the overall safety and security management capabilities.

As G3 Global’s principal AI partner, SenseTime offers industry-leading AI platforms that will complement the group’s capabilities to provide a comprehensive suite of products for an end-to-end experience.

G3 Global managing director Dirk Quinten said post-reopening of international borders, traffic at both KLIA and klia2 was bound to recover and hence there was a great need for a technologically advanced smart security management system for these airports.

“Our system is efficient, highly-integrated and has advanced data analytics capabilities. This will help to achieve faster and improved decision making in strengthening the airports’ safety management.

“The AIS3 will be key in transforming KLIA and klia2 into high-tech airports, enabling them to be better equipped to handle more passengers in the future,” he added.

According to the statement, the AIS3 project is expected to be completed by March 2024.

“Upon the successful completion of the project, G3 Global will look at scaling a similar AI-based security management model to other domestic airports and across the region to further strengthen its position as the largest listed AI player in Malaysia,” it said. - Bernama